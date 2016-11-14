Protest march to SBI branches today

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) will take out protest marches to State Bank of India (SBI) branches across the State on Monday against the Union government’s decision to demonetise 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. The march will raise the slogan that the target of such measures should be black money holders and not the common people.

In a press release, AIYF State president R.Sajilal said the government’s decision had caused immense hardship to the common people, especially those from the lower income groups. The government, instead of targeting black money parked in foreign accounts, is helping those holding black money, said the release.

The AIYF on Sunday organised a protest meet in the city demanding justice for the missing JNU student Najeeb and against ‘Sangh Parivar terrorism.’