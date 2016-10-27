Odisha youths to be handed over to placement agency

The Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday decided to release as an interim measure 145 youths from Odisha — housed at various care homes of the government — to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), the agency that provided them placement-linked training.

The decision was made taking into account the plight of the youths, accommodating whom in the care homes has proved to be a tall order, considering the inadequate facilities available there.

As the agency representatives had produced photocopies of the relevant documents, they were directed to produce the originals within three weeks for passing the final order. Pending inquiry into the documents, the court decided to hand over the youths to the company for the time being.

The youths had been detained by the Railway police at Parassala on Thursday when they were on their way to the city to work in a company at the Kinfra International Apparel Park at Kazhakuttam. Produced at the court that evening, they were accommodated at the care homes as a temporary measure.

However, with their stay getting extended, the homes were struggling to provide the large group minimum amenities.

