Thiruvananthapuram

No rethink on Athirappilly: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday ruled out a rethink on the Athirappilly hydroelectric project and rejected Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s moves to bring about a consensus for its implementation.

In a statement here, Mr. Chennithala said the UDF had taken a considered and unanimous political line to oppose the hydel project. “We don’t agree to the Minister’s attempts to arrive at a consensus. We are not going to budge an inch from our stand,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said he had conducted a fact-finding mission to the Athirappilly area on June 26. Going by the cost, the project would not be feasible, he said.

