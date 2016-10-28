Four more appellate posts to dispose of tax cases

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Thursday said the government would create four additional posts of deputy commissioners in the Commercial Taxes Department with appellate powers to dispose of appeal cases to the tune of Rs.4,000 crore within 90 days. He also said the High Court Chief Justice had agreed to establish a special bench to handle tax cases to the tune of Rs.2,000 crore in the High Court.

Replying to the debate on the Appropriation bill in the Assembly on Thursday, Dr. Isaac said there were tax cases to the tune of Rs.100 crore, which had become time barred since these were more than five years old. Steps would be taken to handle such cases, he said.

He said Walayar and Manjeswaram would be declared as corruption-free check posts. Ernakulam accounted for over 70 per cent of the commercial tax income in the State, but the growth in tax revenue was just 2 per cent. In order to correct this, he proposed to launch Mission Ernakulam to increase tax collection.

