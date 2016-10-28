Thiruvananthapuram

Four more appellate posts to dispose of tax cases

Walayar, Manjeswaram to be made corruption-free check posts

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Thursday said the government would create four additional posts of deputy commissioners in the Commercial Taxes Department with appellate powers to dispose of appeal cases to the tune of Rs.4,000 crore within 90 days. He also said the High Court Chief Justice had agreed to establish a special bench to handle tax cases to the tune of Rs.2,000 crore in the High Court.

Replying to the debate on the Appropriation bill in the Assembly on Thursday, Dr. Isaac said there were tax cases to the tune of Rs.100 crore, which had become time barred since these were more than five years old. Steps would be taken to handle such cases, he said.

He said Walayar and Manjeswaram would be declared as corruption-free check posts. Ernakulam accounted for over 70 per cent of the commercial tax income in the State, but the growth in tax revenue was just 2 per cent. In order to correct this, he proposed to launch Mission Ernakulam to increase tax collection.



Mission Ernakulam to be launched to increase tax collection

KIIFB to approve projects to the tune of Rs.4,000 crore

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:33:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Four-more-appellate-posts-to-dispose-of-tax-cases/article16084223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY