Devarajan birth anniversary fete

: ‘Devaranganjali’, a programme to mark the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of renowned music composer G. Devarajan, will be held at Bharat Bhavan, Thycaud, on October 22 and 23. The celebrations are being jointly organised by the G. Devarajan Master Memorial Trust, Devaragapuram, the music institute under the trust, and Bharat Bhavan.

A song contest on Devarajan’s compositions will be held on October 22.

The winners of the contest will be presented the G. Devarajan Talent Award on October 23, at a function where music composer M. K. Arjunan will be honoured by the students and staff of Devaragapuram. The ceremony will be followed by a concert of songs composed by Devarajan, including performances by playback singers.