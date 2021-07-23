987 more COVID cases in Thiruvananthapuram

15 more succumb to infection

A total of 987 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday. The active cases rose to 10,331. As many as 704 patients recovered on the day. The test positivity rate stood at 8.64%.

A total of 899 cases have been attributed to local transmission, while the source of infection is unknown in the rest. Six health-care workers have also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The district administration has placed 31,149 people under quarantine. The death toll rose to 3,143 after 15 recent deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on the day.