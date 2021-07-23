Thiruvananthapuram

987 more COVID cases in Thiruvananthapuram

A total of 987 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday. The active cases rose to 10,331. As many as 704 patients recovered on the day. The test positivity rate stood at 8.64%.

A total of 899 cases have been attributed to local transmission, while the source of infection is unknown in the rest. Six health-care workers have also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The district administration has placed 31,149 people under quarantine. The death toll rose to 3,143 after 15 recent deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on the day.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 1:05:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/987-more-covid-cases-in-thiruvananthapuram/article35480038.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY