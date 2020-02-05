₹64.13-cr. revamp plan for Akkulam Lake

The stage is set for the removal of waterweed and waste from Akkulam Lake as part of Kerala Tourism’s efforts to restore the old grandeur of the Akkulam tourist village.

Under the ₹64.13-crore comprehensive rejuvenation project of the lake to be funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the lake and the feeder canals from Kannammoola will be cleaned. Kerala Tourism has entrusted WAPCOS Limited, a mini ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Union Ministry of Water Resources, with the work.

Blueprint

The blueprint for the work that use environmental-friendly methods and latest technology had been worked out by the Transitional Research and Professional Leadership Centre of the Government Barton Hill Engineering College here.

The priority was for making the lake clean and removing waterweed, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said.

A small hillock formed by the accumulation of the dredged silt in the lake would be converted into a green island and natural water purification measures would be set up. The sandbars beneath the bridge would be removed and the lake dredged to enable the safe movement of boats.

Canals to be cleaned

The mouth of the Ulloor, Pattom, Pazhavangady and Medical College canals that led to the lake would be cleaned and the remaining stretches of these four canals would be cleaned under the Thiruvananthapuram Smart City project, the Tourism Minister said.

By resuming boating in the lake and introducing adventure water sports, the Minister said the government hoped to attract more domestic tourists.

The work on the amphitheatre, a ₹1.7-crore digital music fountain, 12 D theatre, and restaurant block were progressing, he said.