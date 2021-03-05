51 centres across district

COVID-19 vaccination will be administered at 51 centres, including 40 government health centres and 11 private hospitals, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

While facilities have been arranged to inoculate 200 people each at the same time in General Hospitals, District Hospitals and taluk hospitals, 150 people each can be administered vaccine in other hospitals, except primary health centres. Hundred persons each can be inoculated at primary health centres at once.

Seeking to dispel concerns about the vaccination drive, Dr. Khosa said all arrangements had been made to inoculate people aged above 60 years and those in the 45-59 age bracket with co-morbidities.

Avoid crowding

Appealing to the public to refrain from crowding at the COVID-19 vaccination centres, she urged those arriving to receive the vaccine jabs to comply with the directions of officials at the health centres.

The official added that people who registered for the vaccination in major hospitals online will be able to seek inoculation at other vaccination centres nearby through spot registration.

A fee of ₹250 will be charged at private hospitals.

For polling officials

Vaccination drives will be organised for polling officials in 18 training centres in the district. In addition, a special vaccination drive in 10 sessions will be held at the Jimmy George indoor stadium.

Fresh vaccination registrations will not be permitted in the Government Medical College Hospital, General Hospital and Pangappara family health centre until March 10. Those who received token thus far and registered earlier can, however, receive the vaccine.

222 cases

The district reported 222 COVID-19 cases and 223 recoveries as the active COVID-19 caseload stood at 2,541 on Thursday. The death toll stood at 837.

The district administration placed 999 persons under quarantine, while 2,100 others were permitted to conclude quarantine. Currently, there are 18,567 people under quarantine in their houses and 47 in various institutions.

As many as 11,477 people were administered vaccine in 60 sessions across the district on the day. These included 4,135 senior citizens, while 4,905 front-line workers received the first dose and 76 others the second dose. While 553 health-care workers received the first dose, 1,808 got the second dose.