50,000 postcards to PM for rail fare concession

Senior citizens’ forum seeks restoration of facility

Fifty thousand postcards seeking restoration of fare concession for the elderly on trains will be sent to the Prime Minister, the Senior Citizen Service Council has said.

The travel concession that was allowed in the wake of the elderly policy announced by the Union government in 1999 was stopped in March 2020 citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Withdrawing the concession at a time when the plight of the elderly should be given extra attention to was inhumane, a statement from the council said on Wednesday.

On February 15

The council State committee decided to send 50,000 postcards to the Prime Minister on February 15 as part of the protest demanding reinstatement of the travel concession.

The committee also decided to extend help and relief t as part of its Santhwanam project, to those suffering on account of the pandemic.