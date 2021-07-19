50% of those above 18 given vaccine

Second dose has been administered to 19.5% of the population in the category

Over 50% of the population above 18 years of age—50.04% to be exact—has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the State, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Second dose has been administered to 19.5% of the population above 18 years.

A total of 1,66,89,600 doses of vaccine has been administered, which includes 1,20,10,450 first doses and 46,79,150 second doses.

When taken as a proportion of the population as a whole, 35.95% of the population has so far received the first dose and 14%, the second dose. The government’s attempt was to reach vaccines to people as fast as it receives additional supplies, Ms. George said. More women had received vaccines than men. Ernakulam district leads in vaccination, followed closely by Thiruvananthapuram district.

The State also launched the ‘Mathrukavacham’ campaign last week for the vaccination of pregnant women in the State. ASHAs have been deployed to ensure at the ward-level that all pregnant women have been registered on Cowin portal to receive the vaccine.

At the vaccination centres also, special facilities are being arranged so that pregnant women do not come into contact with the rest of the crowd.