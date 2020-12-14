Coronavirus | 222 cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram

The district recorded 222 COVID-19 cases and 198 recoveries on Monday as the active caseload increased slightly to 3,233.
Barring a few imported cases, almost all of the fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission. Five health care workers are also among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The death toll touched 595 with the death of a 72-year-old woman who hailed from Pappanamcode.
The district administration placed 1,476 under quarantine on the day, while 2,584 people were permitted to conclude isolation. With this, the total number of people who were being monitored in the district for COVID-19 symptom fell to 26,014 in houses and 110 in various institutions.
The City police initiated legal action against 332 people for violating COVID-19 norms. The provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 were invoked against 79 people. A cumulative fine of ₹1,22,500 were imposed on the violators.
