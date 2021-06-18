1,550 more COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

1,581 recoveries, TPR at 10%

The COVID-19 caseload in the district rose by 1,550 cases on Friday, while the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 10% for the second day running.

As many as 15,483 tests were conducted over 24 hours. In all, 1,581 recovered and the active caseload is 12,670, the district administration said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the TPR in the district showed a significant decline. However, there was a need to prevent overcrowding.

Of the new cases, local transmission accounted for 1,387 cases. The source was not clear in 153 cases.

Ten more health workers tested positive in the district. Over the past week, 55 health workers tested positive for COVID-19.