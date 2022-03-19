135 COVID-19 cases in capital district
The capital district recorded 135 COVID-19 cases and 138 recoveries on Saturday as the number of active cases stood at 1,010 on Saturday. Three more deaths were attributed to the disease.
With 11 more seeking medical support for various symptoms, the number of people being monitored in hospitals for COVID-19 is 61. As many as 2,128 people are under quarantine in houses or various institutions.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.