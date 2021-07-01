100 weekly markets in State to help farmers

Prasad inaugurates first such facility at Attingal

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said on Wednesday that 100 weekly roadside markets would be started across the State for helping farmers sell their produce.

More outlets

Ten such outlets would be opened in the district soon.

The Minister inaugurated a weekly vegetable market in Attingal municipality on Wednesday and also made the first sale.

Such market interventions would enable the department to ensure increased profits to farmers by avoiding middlemen and also help supply safe-to-eat agricultural produce to the public at a fair price, the Minister said.

The new roadside market at Attingal in front of the municipal office will benefit farmers from Kadakkavur, Mudakkal, Anchuthengu, Kizhuvilam, Azhoor and Chirayinkeezhu panchayats and Attingal municipality.

O.S. Ambika, MLA, presided over the function. Attingal municipal chairperson S. Kumari, Assistant Director of Agriculture Naushad and Principal Agricultural Officer George Alexander were present.