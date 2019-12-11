ZP Resource Centre building constructed in Udupi

The Zilla Panchayat Resource Centre has been constructed at the District Offices Complex here to provide training to government employees.

A release issued here on Wednesday that it was essential to give training to government employees about the various schemes, programmes and rules which the government came up with from time to time. Such training could be given at this centre.

The centre has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.75 crore by the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. (KRIDL). This centre has all facilities required for training the government employees.

Besides others, the centre had a computer room and a hall with overhead projector facility. There was also facilities for employees to stay for a day or two. As many as 30 employees can stay there. There are also two guest rooms also.

A garden, a walking path and a water fountain would come up in front of this building soon, said Project Director of KRIDL, Krishna Hepsur.

Though grants had been released to all districts for the construction of this centre, it has been constructed immediately in Udupi district. A workshop on solid waste management for staff of Gram Panchayat was also held in this new building on Wednesday.