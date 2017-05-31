Zilla panchayat to adopt Pavoor-Uliya

The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat has decided to adopt Pavoor-Uliya Island in Netravathi River for its overall development, specially as a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme village.

This decision came after ZP CEO M.R. Ravi led a team of officials to the underdeveloped island on Friday and interacted with residents. In a statement here, Mr. Ravi said he was surprised to see the present condition of the village. He ordered immediate appointment of a nodal officer to coordinate between different departments and agencies for the development work. Mr. Ravi said he was surprised to hear that not a single job card holder under MNREGA was there in the villagers. As such, he has directed officials concerned to issue job cards to all eligible individuals within 10 days.

The ZP would also build a common work shed for women at a cost of Rs. 13 lakh to be self-reliant in some trade and also get training. The panchayat would also dig a new well to provide drinking water to villagers, he said.