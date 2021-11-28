‘Youth must help make Udupi free of COVID-19’

‘Convince the unvaccinated to get jab’

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Saturday asked the youth to convince those who have not been vaccinated to do so, to ensure that Udupi district is free from the pandemic.

Speaking after inaugurating the Udupi District Yuvajanotsava, the Deputy Commissioner said that 93% and 68% of the target population in the district have been administered the first and second doses of vaccination, respectively.

The youth should join hands with the district administration to achieve 100% vaccination by convincing their unvaccinated family members and neighbours to get the jab.

He asked students to draw paintings on the compound walls of schools and colleges to spread awareness on maintaining cleanliness.

The youth should use their talent and energy for the betterment of society, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the youth have been cooperating with the district administration in the implementation of various development projects and programmes, such as Fit India and Clean India.

The district administration recently organised free training to youth for the civil service examinations.

Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat said that the country had immense youth power which should be used for building the nation.