Youth arrested for abetting suicide of minor girl

The Vitla police on Friday arrested Sahul Hameed (30) of Kaniyoor for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 14-year-old girl in Kanyana village of Bantwal taluk on Thursday.

The girl, who passed out of Class 9, was in love with Hameed. She was found hanging in her house on May 4. In the complaint, victim’s father alleged that Hameed had asked the girl to end her life if she does not intend to continue her relationship with him. Hameed has forced his daughter to end her life, victim’s father alleged.

The police registered his complaint for offences under Section 305 (abetment to suicide of a minor) of Indian Penal Code. Provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act) were also invoked as the minor girl belongs to scheduled caste. Two teams were formed to search the accused.

The police secured Hameed from a house in Madantyar Kukkala village of Belthangady taluk on the night of May 5. He was arrested and then produced before the jurisdictional magistrate on May 6, the police said.