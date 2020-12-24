Yakshagana melas to perform shorter shows from today

The night curfew from Thursday till January 2 has forced Yakshagana melas (touring troupes) in the coastal belt presenting all night shows to switch to short duration performances that end by 11 p.m.
Of over 40 troupes in the coastal belt, half have already commenced their tours. Many are set to begin in the next week and in the first week of January. Some of the troupes such as more than the century old Dharmasthala mela and the new Pavanje mela have been performing shorter shows.
DC of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra told The Hindu that the melas can perform from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
More than a century-old Yakshagana mela, Mandarthi Sri Durgaparameshwari Dashavatara Yakshagana Mela in Udupi district, with its five troupes is yet to begin its tour of all night shows. It presents stationed short duration shows on the temple premises in Mandarthi itself. The temple managing committee president H. Dhananjaya Shetty said that the melas will begin their tours from January. With the curfew, the mela will perform from 5.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. to midnight.
The century-old Kateel mela, presenting all night shows, will cut down the timing and perform from 4 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath