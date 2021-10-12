Yakshagana ‘bhagavatha’ Padyana Ganapathi Bhat passes away

He had stepped on stage at the age of 15

Noted Yakshagana ‘bhagavatha’ (singer-cum-director) Padyana Ganapathi Bhat passed away on October 12. He was 66, and is survived by his wife and two sons. Mr. Bhat resided at Kalmadkka, Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada. He breathed his last at his residence around 7 a.m., sources said.

He hails from a family of Yakshagana artistes. His father Tirumaleshwar Bhat was a ‘maddale’ player. His grandfather Puttu Narayana was also a ‘bhagavatha’. Mr. Bhat learnt ‘bhagavathike’ from (late) Mambady Narayana Bhagavatha.

After completing his primary education, he stepped on the stage at the age of 15. A leading ‘bhagavatha’ of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana, he was active on stage for more than four decades. He was a sought-after ‘bhagavatha’ until he retired from active performance about three years ago.

He had performed in Yakshagana melas like Chowdeshwari, Kundavu, Surathkal, Mangaladevi, Karnataka, Edneer, Hosanagara and Hanumagiri. He toured with Mahammayi Yakshagana Mandali of Surathkal for 26 years.

He had an equal hold over Tulu and Kannada, and would sing in Tulu during performances.

He had performed in Kuwait, Muscat, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities in India. He is a recipient of Dakshina Kannada Rajyotsava award, and many other awards. His fans created a Facebook page ‘Padyana Ganapathi Bhat Abhimani Balaga’ in December 2012.