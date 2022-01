Yakshagana artiste Margoli Govinda Sherigar passes away

After retiring from professional performances, he taught Yakshagana to women for about eight years

Senior Yakshagana artiste Margoli Govinda Sherigar passed away at his residence in Kundapur, Udupi district on January 23 night. He was 96, and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

A well-known ‘stree veshadhari’ (one who dons the roles of women) of Badagu Thittu school of Yakshagana, Mr. Sherigar’s last rites were performed on January 24.

He began his career in the Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari Dashavatari Yakshagana Mela. Later, he performed in Soukuru Mela, Amruteshwari Mela, Kudlu Mela, Idagunji Mela and in Maranakatte Mela, in which he performed for 26 years.

After retiring from professional performance in melas (touring Yakshagana troupes), he taught Yakshagana to women at his residence for about eight years and made them perform on stage.

He had his own fans for his roles of Mohini, Prabhavathi, Chitrangade, Shashiprabhe, Meenakshi, Damayanthi, Subhadre, Madanakshi, Taravai and Devi.

He was the recipient of the then Karnataka Janapada and Yakshagana Academy Award in 2004, and Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2015.

The chairman of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy G.L. Hegde and Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi have condoled his demise.