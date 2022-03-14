Writing skills far from desired among I PU students in Dakshina Kannada

As the I PU students are preparing for their annual examination that is likely to commence from March 29, concerns are being expressed about the poor writing skill of students, writing the examination after two years.

“The students are hardly able to fill about two pages in the 12-page answersheet booklet,” said a principal of a Government PU College in the city.

This poor writing skills have been noticed during the class tests and mid-term examination. “Despite best of our efforts, we are finding it difficult to pull these students out of addiction to mobile phones,” said a lecturer from the Goverment PU College in the city.

For the last two years, these studetns have passed without evaluation of their writing skills. “There is less description to answers on long questions. Students instead are writing answers in points,” said a lecturer from a Government PU College in Bantwal taluk. There are spelling mistakes in the answers. “We are trying to make students write repetitively and improve the writing skill,” he added.

Pattern change

Principal of Kittel Memorial PU College A. Vittala said the pressure on students has been eased with the PU Department changing pattern of questions for I PU and II PU by which students are given more options to answer.

For instance, Mr. Vittla said the Politicial Science paper has 15 questions each of two and five marks of which students can choose to answer 10 and eight questions respectively. There are 10 six-mark questions of which students can choose to answer two questions. “If a student is through in a few chapters, he/she can get score good marks,” Mr. Vittla said.

These PU lecturers and principals said similar to start of primary and secondary schools in May, the classes for II PU should also start early. This will give some time to work on the shortcomings of the students.

Another principal of Government PU College in Mangaluru taluk said as there is lack of interest in learning, students be imparted with skills in namely mobile repair and desktop publishing, which can provide them employment.