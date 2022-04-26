Works of 15 coastal artists exhibited in Kolkata

Mangaluru-based Art Kanara Trust has organised ‘Oneself and The Other-Self - Transposing Experiences’, a first-of-a-kind exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and photographs by 15 coastal artists in Kolkata

Mangaluru-based Art Kanara Trust has organised ‘Oneself and The Other-Self - Transposing Experiences’, a first-of-a-kind exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and photographs by 15 coastal artists on an invitation from Gallery Charubasona in Kolkata.

The exhibition began with an exclusive preview session on April 23 and it will remain open till April 27 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A delegation of coastal artists, comprising Rajendra Kedige, Harish Kodialbail, Janardhan Havanje, and Reshma Shetty, is attending the event.

The delegation is led by Subhas Chandra Basu, president of Art Kanara Trust and convener of INTACH, Mangaluru chapter.

People viewing the artworks in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Renowned artist and former Rajya Sabha MP, Jogen Chowdhury, attended the preview session and interacted with the artists.

Eminent personalities, who attended the preview, include Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, director, Gallery Charubasona, Chandra Bhattacharjee, well-known contemporary artist, and Dyutiman Bhattachary, IPS officer and cartoonist.

The works of the following coastal artists (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod districts) are on display: Harish Kodialbail, Janardhan Havanje, Jayavanth Shettigar, Jeevan Salian, Nemiraj Shetty, Permude Mohan Kumar, Rajendra Kedige, Ramakrishna Nayak, Reshma S. Shetty, Sampath Kumar P., Santhosh Andrade, Santhosh Pai, Sharath Palimar, Vishwas M., and Wilson Souza.

“Kolkata is considered to be a hub of art. This exhibition is not only an opportunity for us to showcase our coastal talents, but also a great avenue for us to interact with eminent artists of India,” said Mr. Basu.