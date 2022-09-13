Woman’s body found in Kollur

M

The body of a 42-year-old woman from Thirvananthapuram who went missing on Sunday after being washed away in the swollen Sauparnika, was found late on Sunday evening.

The Kollur Police said Chandi Shekar had come along with her husband Murugan and son Aditya to Kollur in view of the Onam vacation.

On Sunday, all the three came to take bath at the bathing ghat.

Murugan was first washed away and Aditya jumped into the waters to save his father. Seeing the two getting washed away, Chandi Shekar jumped into the waters to save them.

Local people rushed to the waters and rescued Mugugan and Aditya. However, they could save the woman.

The body was retrieved from a place one kilometre away from the place of the incident.