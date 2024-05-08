GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman loses over ₹11 lakh to online fraud

Published - May 08, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old woman from Savanur village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada lost more than ₹11 lakh to online fraud when she was lured into performing tasks.

In her complaint to the Bellare police, the woman said she got a task offer when she was browsing through her Instagram account on April 26. Initially, she received returns for her small investments following which the accused asked her to invest more promising lucrative returns.

Whenever she made investments, the accused asked her to invest more so as to return her the entire investment. Thus, she made investments of ₹35,000, ₹1 lakh, ₹1.77 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh on different dates till May 4. As the woman did not receive any return to her investment, she filed a complaint with the police.

The police are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.