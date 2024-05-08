Woman loses over ₹11 lakh to online fraud

A 29-year-old woman from Savanur village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada lost more than ₹11 lakh to online fraud when she was lured into performing tasks.

In her complaint to the Bellare police, the woman said she got a task offer when she was browsing through her Instagram account on April 26. Initially, she received returns for her small investments following which the accused asked her to invest more promising lucrative returns.

Whenever she made investments, the accused asked her to invest more so as to return her the entire investment. Thus, she made investments of ₹35,000, ₹1 lakh, ₹1.77 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh on different dates till May 4. As the woman did not receive any return to her investment, she filed a complaint with the police.

The police are investigating.