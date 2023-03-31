Withdrawal of police security an open invitation to forces which want to finish me: Narendra Nayak

March 31, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - MANGALURU

Rationalist Narendra Nayak said that the withdrawal of personal security cover (two gunmen round-the-clock) by the Mangaluru city police with effect from Thursday, was an open invitation to forces which want to finish him.

In a statement, Mr. Nayak said then Commissioner M. Chandrasekhar had provided him the security cover in 2016 sensing threat to life. It was enhanced to two gunmen round-the-clock in 2017 after an attempt was made on his life. He had not sought any security cover from the police, he noted.

A few attempts were made on his life thereafter too. He still fears threat to life by elements behind social activist Vinayaka Baliga murder case, in connection with which he had earlier received threat calls and messages, Mr. Nayak said.

The police in their March 3, 2023, letter informed Mr. Nayak to make advance payment for continuing the security cover as intimated by the State Intelligence Bureau.

Mr. Nayak told the police that he had not sought security cover and was not in a position to make payment for it as he was living out of meagre pension. Since he felt a continued threat to life, the police could reconsider their decision on extending cover on payment, Mr. Nayak told the police.

Criticising the security cover withdrawal, Democratic Youth Federation of India district secretary Santosh Bajal said in a statement that the government and the police would be solely responsible if anything happened to Mr. Nayak.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar told The Hindu the decision to extend security cover on payment for four persons, including Mr. Nayak, was taken after the Intelligence Bureau found no threat perception during a routine review. The others included a prominent Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader and a Muslim leader, he added.