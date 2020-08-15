Will implement Matsya Sampada scheme in Karnataka, says Minister

The State government is working out the modalities of implementing in Karnataka the Union government’s Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) that promotes marine, aquaculture, and inland fisheries, said Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Transport and Muzari Kota Srinivas Poojary here on Saturday.

Speaking at the Independence Day function, he said Karnataka was in sixth place in terms of revenue from marine and inland fisheries. The State government wants to gain the top place on this sector. “Fishing cannot be just catching fish in the lake, river and sea. It goes much beyond that. The PMMSY will revolutionise the fisheries and acquaculture sector,” he said.

The Minister said the State government was continuing to focus on improving the national highways, State highways and other roads in Dakshina Kannada. Work on widening the Karkala-Moodbidri-Mangaluru National Highway will be sped up, he said.

Under the Smart City programme in Mangaluru city, work worth ₹100.20 crore (of ₹338 crore) have been completed. Development works at the Government Wenlock Hospital worth ₹5.83 crore and of the Government Lady Goschen Hospital worth ₹2.31 crore have been taken up. As many as 1,35,841 farmers in the district have received ₹10,000 each as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Poojary hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour from the city and district police. As a precaution against COVID-19, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and other schoolchildren were not part of the parade.