White blackbuck, blue bulls introduced at Pilikula Biological Park

March 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
White blackbucks at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru.

White blackbucks at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Blue bulls at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru.

Blue bulls at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The white blackbuck and blue bull (Nilgai) are new attractions for visitors at Pilikula Biological Park. The park has introduced four white blackbucks and four blue bulls.

They were brought from Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, Maharashtra, under the animal exchange programme, according to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park.

The Pilikula Biological Park in turn sent six reticulated pythons and four grey mongoose to Nagpur from its surplus stock, he said in a release on Thursday.

White blackbucks are a rare variant of the blackbuck antelope. Colouration is the result of genetic mutation. These animals are leucistic. Blue bulls are the largest antelope found in Asia, he said.

