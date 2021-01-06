We’re implementing a comprehensive coastal development plan: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Union government is implementing a comprehensive plan for the development of Blue Economy in the coastal States.

As he inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline connecting the coastal States of Kerala and Karnataka, Mr. Modi laid out his vision of fast and balanced coastal area development.

He said that Blue Economy was going to be an important source of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Ports and coastal roads are being connected with a focus on multi-modal connectivity.

“We are working with an aim to turn our coastal region into a role model for ease of living and ease of doing business,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking about fishermen communities in the coastal areas, Mr. Modi said that they were not only dependent on ocean wealth but also guarded it. For this, the Union government has taken several steps to protect and enrich the coastal ecosystem.

These steps, including helping fishermen with deep sea fishing, an independent Fisheries Department, providing affordable loans and Kisan Credit Cards to those engaged in aquaculture, are helping both entrepreneurs and the common fishermen.

The Prime Minister also talked of the recently launched ₹ 20,000 crore Matsya Sampada Yojna which would directly benefit lakhs of of fishermen in Kerala and Karnataka. India was progressing rapidly in marine exports.

All steps are being taken to turn India into a quality processed sea-food hub. India could play a major role in fulfilling the growing demand of seaweed, as farmers are being encouraged in taking up seaweed farming, too, Mr. Modi said.