WERC to organise Mangalore Cyclothon 2023 on Sunday

January 04, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

‘WE R CYCLING’ (WERC), a professionally managed sports club in the city on Wednesday, announced holding ‘Hero Cycles’ Mangalore Cyclothon 2023’ for school kids and their parents on Sunday, to raise awareness on the benefits of cycling and road safety.

WERC Convener Harniish Raj told reporters here that Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni flags off the Cyclothon in front of Mangala Stadium at 7 am in the presence of Mukund Kamath of Ideal Ice Creams, S M Muthalib of Taj Cycle Co, and Anand Prabhu of Kasharp Fitness. Participants have to report at the venue by 6.30 a.m., he said.

The rally would move through Lady Hill, City Corporation, PVS, Bunts Hostel, Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle, Hampankatta, Clock Tower, M.G. Road Lady Hill and wind up at Canara School Ground at Urwa around 8.30 a.m. Registration may be done on www. wercycling.com at a registration fee of ₹20.

Kasharp Fitness would organise a post-rally workout for participants after which they would be provided with breakfast. A lucky draw would be held for registered participants to win bicycles. The organisers expect over 1,000 participants. Volunteers from WERC, Mangalore Runners and the Mangalore City Traffic Police would ensure the safety of participants with first-aid and ambulance services from A.J Hospital and a back up vehicle from Taj Cycle Co.

Hero Cycles supports the event as the main sponsor while Ideal Ice Cream, Taj Cycle Co, Canara Bank, Kasharp Fitness, and Laxmi Cloth Store are the co-sponsors.

WERC president Sarvesh Samaga and office bearers Shyamprasad Nayak and S.I. Mubin were present.