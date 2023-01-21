HamberMenu
Assurances of ₹2,000 to women, 200 units of free power will be implemented if Congress comes to power: Parameshwar

January 21, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader G. Parameshwar speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Congress leader G. Parameshwar speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The assurances, including giving ₹2,000 to women and providing 200 units of free power, which have been made by the party during the Prajadhwani Yatra, will be implemented if the Congress comes to power, said G. Parameshwara, Chairman of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s Manifesto, Policy and Vision Committee, here on Saturday.

“Giving ₹2,000 to woman heads of household and providing 200 units of free power are not mere assurances. We have made all the calculations about the financial aspects and only then announced it. These two and other assurances that we make will be part of our manifesto and they will all be implemented,” he said.

Mr. Parameshwara said he and other members of the committee were holding consultations with different sections of society to come with manifesto, which will have region-wise assurances.

He said the State Government has failed to properly govern the State and several Ministers have been accused of demanding commission. The government has failed to clear the bills of the Public Works Department amounting to ₹6,500 crore.

