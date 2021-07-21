‘We are ready to handle natural disasters’

Udupi district administration says it is in touch with National Disaster Response Force team

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Tuesday informed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that the administration is geared up to face any eventuality arising out of natural disasters during the current monsoon season.

He was participating in Udupi in a video conference meeting chaired by Mr. Yediyurappa who interacted with district administrations of 13 rain-ravaged districts.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that every gram panchayat has prepared a disaster management plan. The district administration is in constant touch with the National Disaster Response Force team stationed in Mangaluru. Panchayats in need of boats are provided with fibre boats to manage events arising out of floods.

While every official has been directed to be alert to face any disaster, a round-the-clock control room has been established at the district office. So far, a man died, five houses have been completely damaged, 196 houses partially damaged and 14 cow sheds have been affected during this monsoon season, he said.

CM’s direction

Mr. Yediyurappa directed the Deputy Commissioners concerned to take all required steps to face natural disasters that may arise out of the monsoon and stressed upon the need for safeguarding the life of vulnerable sections of society — the elderly, women and children.

He said that four each teams of NDRF and State DRF have been kept ready to extend support to district administrations.

He also told them to immediately disburse compensation to those affected by natural disasters.