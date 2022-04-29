Waterfront development project under Mangaluru Smart City Mission takes a leap

Contract awarded for the ₹185 crore project under 10 packages

An artistic impression of Bolar sea face once the waterfront project taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. under Mangaluru Smart City Mission becomes a reality. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The waterfront development project under Mangaluru Smart City Mission appears to be heading towards a reality with the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) awarding the contract for the ₹185 crore project under 10 packages.

The major features of the project are promenade development from Nethravati railway bridge (near Morgan’s Gate) to Bolar sea face to a distance of 2.1 k.m., construction of a hanging bridge across the Phalguni (or Gurupura river) from Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbavi, refurbishment of water jetties at Tannirbavi and Sulthan Bathery, and creating infrastructure for water sports activities.

K.S. Arun Prabha, general manager (Technical) and in-charge General Manager (administration) MSCL, told The Hindu that the project is scheduled to be completed by March 2023. The work orders to the contractors have been issued.

Promenade development

Promenade development is one of the key features of the project. It includes setting up a biodiversity park and creation of a bird-watching area near the Netravati railway bridge, building a pathway of 6 m width for a stretch of 2.1 km and laying a cycle track of 3 m width from the bridge to Bolar sea face. The other facilities to be created include establishing an outdoor gym, creating a cycle stand and a buggy point for the introduction of buggies, setting up of play area for children, a pet park, and developing a park with seating arrangements and landscaping.

In addition, there will be a ghat to enable the visitors to touch the water. A boardwalk facility will be created inside the waters at the South Point. It will have a boat making experience yard. The entry and exit plaza will be built near the Netravati bridge. There will be decks, kiosks for shops, ticket counter, security, washrooms, and other public amenities. A sewage treatment plant too will be constructed. The treated water will be used for watering parks and gardens.

The promenade development project, which will be taken up in two phases, will cost ₹60 crore. The phase I will be from Netravati bridge to South Point covering 1.3 km and phase II will be from South Point to Bolara sea face, covering 0.75 k.m.

According to the MSCL, the waterfront promenade development is proposed to re-engage the city with the varied water-related experiences that its settings provide. It intends to connect the city to the river and the sea with the help of proposed landmarks and nodes. These landmarks and nodes are further connected to the city through a series of road network that will act as pendants between the city and the promenade, the company said.