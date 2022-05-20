Water supply in Sullia town affected

With the coastal region receiving heavy to very heavy rain since Wednesday night, the drinking water supply mechanism in Sullia town was affected even as construction of a new jack-well came to a halt in the town.

The town gets water supply from the Payaswini and the heavy rain affected the water treatment facility. With muddy water flowing in the Payaswini, the town panchayat found it difficult to supply drinking water to the residents. It has urged the residents to judiciously use drinking water that is being supplied to them.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall up to 205 mm on Friday in the coastal region and heavy rainfall up to 115 mm on Saturday. It has urged fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours due to the prevailing rough weather.