Watching an eclipse amid rain and clouds

Leaving apart brief periods of rain and clouds, citizens had had a fair glimpse of the Solar eclipse between 10.05 a.m. and 1.22 p.m. here on Sunday.

“It was cloudy at the start at 10.05 a.m. The sky was clear at 10.22 a.m. We could get a clear glimpse between 12.45 p.m and 1.22 p.m.,” said H. Jayantha, retired Science lecturer from St. Agnes College and member of Mangalore Amatuer Astronomers Association, who has been holding eclipse viewing sessions for enthusiasts in the city. On Sunday, Mr. Jayantha arranged one such session near Cordel Hall in Kulashekara. He had brought a telescope, binoculars and solar eclipse goggles. Filters were used to view the eclipse through binoculars and telescope.

“In view of COVID-19 restrictions, I avoided a public session. Only those close to me came along with their family members,” he said.

A similar arrangement was made by science teacher Premanath Marne on the terrace of his house at Akash Bhavan.

Rationalists assembled near the City Corporation swimming pool and had lunch during the eclipse period, while maintaining social distancing. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we did not organise a swimming session this time,” said Narendra Nayak, president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations.

They made use of solar goggles to view the eclipse. A few rationalists came with their children. “We have been doing this since decades with an aim to dispel superstition that eating food during an eclipse causes diseases,” Mr. Nayak said.