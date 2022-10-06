Waste pickers in Pachchanady see light in their dwellings

Essential indoor solar lighting has been installed for 12 families of waste pickers residing in Pachchanady in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a new initiative to reach out to the neglected segments of society, Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation have installed essential indoor solar lighting for 12 families of waste pickers residing in Pachchanady in the city at a cost of ₹1.26 lakh that among others, benefits about 20 school-going children.

Hitherto, the families had been living without power supply for many years, as there was no electricity facility in their dwellings. Also, the families were living in fear as the site was infested with venomous snakes. The children were having a difficult time studying at night.

After learning about their plight, Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation conceived the project and SELCO India (an affiliate of SELCO Foundation) provided solar lights at a subsidised cost. Local and non-resident donors provided the balance funding for the project. The project was successfully completed on September 28, said a release.

“Waste pickers play an important role in keeping the city clean. In fact, we consider them the ‘informal city beautifiers’. They deserve a better quality of life. Providing solar lighting enables them to live safely and there is a long-term impact as their children can perform better in studies and come up in life,” said Abdullah A. Rehman, founder and CEO of APD Foundation. He was also one of the major donors for the project.

Ravi Karkera, Santosh Shetty, Sadashiva Poojary, Sathish Salian, Sandeep Chaudhari, Gururaj Poojary, Viraj Shetty, Yogish Poojary, Remmy Lobo and Ashwini Dinesh were the other donors.

The project was coordinated by Nagraj Anchan, Roopakala and Hemachandra from Hasiru Dala and Geetha Surya from APD Foundation.