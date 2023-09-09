HamberMenu
Walking track project at Mangala Stadium will be completed soon, says MLA

September 09, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, inspected the walking track project at Mangala Stadium on Saturday.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, inspected the walking track project at Mangala Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The construction of a walking track at Mangala stadium is nearing completion and it will be put into use soon, according to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath.

Mr. Kamath, who inspected the construction work on Friday, said in a statement on Saturday that walkers had demanded the construction of track while taking up other development projects at the stadium. The government had released ₹1.5 crore for building the track. The pending works of constructing the track will be completed at the earliest to open the track for use by walkers, he said.

