VTU exam: First rank in MBA for Sahyadri student

Dimple Reeshel Lobo

Dimple Reeshel Lobo  

Dimple Reeshel Lobo from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management has secured the first rank in MBA and also four gold medals in the Visvesvaraya Technological University examinations 2018-19.

A student of Department of Business Administration Department of Sahyadri, Ms. Lobo is the dauther of Denis Lobo and the late Rosa Lobo, Mangaluru. She is presently working with KPMG, Kochi, said a release from Sahyadri.

VTU’s 19th annual convocation would be held on February 8. First-rank holders and gold medallists will receive their degrees from Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, the Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University. Misbah Jamal secured the fifth rank in MBA, and Radhika Nayak got the second rank and Anuradha P. Annigeri the seventh rank in M. Tech (Structural Engineering).

