VTU exam: First rank in MBA for Sahyadri student

Dimple Reeshel Lobo from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management has secured the first rank in MBA and also four gold medals in the Visvesvaraya Technological University examinations 2018-19.
A student of Department of Business Administration Department of Sahyadri, Ms. Lobo is the dauther of Denis Lobo and the late Rosa Lobo, Mangaluru. She is presently working with KPMG, Kochi, said a release from Sahyadri.
VTU’s 19th annual convocation would be held on February 8. First-rank holders and gold medallists will receive their degrees from Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, the Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University. Misbah Jamal secured the fifth rank in MBA, and Radhika Nayak got the second rank and Anuradha P. Annigeri the seventh rank in M. Tech (Structural Engineering).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.