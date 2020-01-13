Vishwaprasanna Tirtha of Pejawar Mutt felicitates Admar Mutt’s Ishapriya Tirtha

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, seer of Pejawar Mutt, felicitated Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, who will ascend the Paryaya Peetha at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple on January 18, at the Sri Subrahmanya Temple at Muchlugod on Monday.

The Pejawar seer presented items required for worship and a shawl to Ishapriya Tirtha Swami.

He adorned Ishapriya Tirtha Swami with a cap made out of coconut leaves.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami has already stated that he would focus on environmental protection in his first Paryaya.

Paryaya system

Speaking on the occasion, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami said that it was the reformer-seer Sri Vadiraja who had introduced the two-year Paryaya system in 1522. Paryayas till 1522 lasted only for two months. Ishapriya Tirtha Swami had visited several pilgrim centres on his pre-Paryaya tour and was now poised to ascend the Paryaya Peetha, he said.

“I offer Ishapriya Tirtha Swami my full cooperation. I will tread on the path shown to me by my guru Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swami and will lay emphasis on strengthening the good relations between the mutts,” Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami said.