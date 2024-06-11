Villagers to hold demonstration against laying 400 kV power line on farmland

The action committee against Udupi-Kasaragod 400 kV power line along with like-minded organisations will hold a demonstration protesting laying of the power line through fertile lands of Inna and surrounding villages of Karkala taluk on Wednesday at Inna.

Committee president Amarnath Shetty and secretary Chandrahasa Shetty told reporters at Udupi on Monday that residents of Inna and surrounding villages are opposed to the power line proposed to be laid by M/s Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., from Udupi Power Company at Yellur to Kasaragod through fertile farm lands by force. Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have already hosted a 220 kV line from UPCL to Kemar (25 km) and a 400 kV line from UPCL to Hassan (180 km). One more line completely destroys the local agriculture and economy, they said.

Mr. Chandrahasa Shetty said the Central Electricity Authority while permitting M/s Sterlite to lay the 400 kV Quad DC transmission line had asked the company to strictly comply with the Central Electricity Authority (Measures relating to Safety and Electricity Supply) Regulations, 2010. Instead of drawing the line over fertile lands, residential areas and educational institutions, the company could have drawn the line avoiding them by constructing a few additional towers.

With abundant water from river Shambhavi and good groundwater level, villagers were actively involved in agriculture and the laying of the power line would severely impact farmers’ activities. A week ago, M/s Sterlite representatives with the support of the taluk administration forcibly attempted to erect towers at the nearby Ukkuda village, Mr. Shetty alleged. Residents of other villages Yellur, Palimaru, Mundkur, and Balkunje, will join the protest, he added.