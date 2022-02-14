Videos of protests fake, says Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said on Monday that some video clippings doing the rounds on the social media attributing that they were protests by two sections of students at St. Aloysius College here on Monday over the dress code issue are fake.

Mr. Kumar said in a statement that wrong messages are also being circulated on the social media attributing that those clippings belonged to the protests by students in some other prestigious colleges in the city over the dress code issue. They are old clippings, he said.

The Police Commissioner asked people not to be misguided by the rumours being spread.

He said that St. Aloysius College has already filed a complaint with police and the police are investigating.

The Police Commissioner said that there were no untoward incidents over the dress code issue. All sections of people have cooperated well in maintaining peace.

He asked people to continue to cooperate in maintaining law and order as the city is an education hub.