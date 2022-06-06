Vaidehi presented honorary doctorate by Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura

The Hindu Bureau June 06, 2022 16:30 IST

A file photo of Vaidehi | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura, presented an honorary doctorate to writer Vaidehi, who was unable to attend the varsity’s annual convocation, at her residence in Udupi on June 6. Vice Chancellor B.K. Tulasimala presented the honour in the presence of Registrar (Evaluation) K. Ramesh, Deputy Registrar Ashok Kumar Surapura, Dean (Arts) Mahesh Chinthamani, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Neelavara Surendra Adiga, Ms. Vaidehi’s husband K.L. Srinivasa Murthy, and others. Vice Chancellor Prof. Tulasimala said Ms. Vaidehi’s contribution to the Kannada literary world is significant. The university’s reputation has been enhanced by the recognition to Ms. Vaidehi. Prof. Chnithamani said Ms. Vaidehi’s contributions to the literary world, from children’s to women’s literature is immense. Her literature is being taught from the undergraduate level to postgraduate level. After receiving the doctorate, Ms. Vaidehi told reporters that contemporary writers, family members and others were responsible for her growth in the literary world. She expressed gratitude to the women’s varsity for bestowing the honorary doctorate.



