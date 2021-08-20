Vaccine to be available at all govt. healthcare centres in Dakshina Kannada on August 21

As many as 7,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available at all government healthcare facilities in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

As many as 250 doses of vaccine will be available in each of the 10 urban primary health centres at Ladyhill, Surthakal, Jeppu, Padil, Kulur, Shaktinagara, Yekkur, Bunder, Kulai, and Kasba Bengre. As many as 500 doses of vaccine will be available at the Urban Community Health Centre at Ullal.

Second dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered at Ayush Block of the Government Wenlock Hospital and at the ESI Hospital at Shivabagh.

Among the other health centres where vaccine will be available include 300 doses each at primary health centre Amblamogaru, PHC Kotekar, PHC Natekal, PHC Boliyuru, and PHC Kudupu; 200 doses in the Community Health Centre Mulki, CHC Moodbidri, PHC Bajpe, PHC Athurukemral, PHC Bondel, PHC Ganjimata, and PHC Kateel; and 100 doses at PHC Adyar, PHC Beluvai, PHC Katipalla, PHC Kollamundkuru, PHC Kuppepadavu, PHC Kompapadavu, PHC Shirtady, PHC Paladka, and PHC Nellikar.

In Belthangady taluk, vaccination will be done at PHCs at Kaniyuru, Badyadka, Mundaje, Neriya, Padangadi, and Melantabettu, stated a release from the District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishore Kumar.

In Udupi

In Udupi district, first and second dose of vaccine will be administered on Saturday at Madhava Krupa School in Manipal, Indiranagar Aided Higher Primary School and Krishnappa Residency in Lakshmi Nagar of Kodavoor. Second dose of Covishield vaccine, for those going abroad by September 10, will be administered at the Government Women and Child Hospital.