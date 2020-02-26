Uppinangady college emerges champion at literary festival

Students of Government First Grade College (GFGC), Uppinangady, emerged the champions in an inter-collegiate English Literary Fest for undergraduate students of GFGcs conducted here recently. The festival was organised by GFGC for Women, Balmatta, in association with St. Agnes College and Inner Wheel Club of Mangalore North, for students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. In all, students from nine colleges participated in the festival, said a release here. Being organised for the third time, the festival gave an opportunity to students to put their language and literary skills in English to test. Students from Manjunatha Pai Memorial GFGC, Karkala, were adjudged the most vibrant team of the festival. Associate Professor of English at St. Agnes College Malini Hebbar inaugurated the festival in the presence of club president Asha Nayak, Associate Professor of English with GFGC for Women Deepika Suvarna and others.