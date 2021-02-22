‘U.P. govt. to facilitate 9-day Ram Navami celebrations’

Pejawar seer meets Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has agreed to make all arrangements for conducting a nine-day Ram Navami celebrations at Ayodhya, said Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swami of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, who is a trustee of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Talking to reporters after interacting with Mr. Adityanath during the latter’s brief stay at Jogi Mutt (Kadali Yogeshwara Mutt) here, the seer said that trust members intended to have Ram Navami celebrations akin to Navaratri celebrations at Ayodhya this year. “There has been good support in the form of donations for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The trustees wanted to have Navaratri-type utsav during Ram Navami at Ayodhya. I came here to convey the same to the Chief Minister. He readily agreed to make all necessary arrangements,” the seer said.

While refusing to comment on the call by the Popular Front of India national secretary not to give any donation for the temple construction, the seer said the collection was being done in a transparent manner.

On former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that he will construct a Ram temple in his village, the seer said more such temples of the deity should be constructed.

Earlier, soon after Mr. Adityanath landed at the Mangaluru International Airport around 3.30 p.m., Minister for Backward Classes and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary met him and submitted memorandum seeking land in Ayodhya for the Karnataka government to construct a yatri nivas for pilgrims visiting Ayodhya from Karnataka.

Mr. Adityanath proceeded by road to take part in the inauguration of Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Vijaya Yatra’ in Kasaragod.

On his return he had a brief halt at the Jogi Mutt in Mangaluru. Mr. Adityanath, who heads the Mahamandala of Natha Pantha seers who head Jogi and other mutts spread across the country, came to the Jogi Mutt at 6.45 p.m.

After finishing his rituals, he had discussion with Swami Nirmalanatha Maharaj of Jogi Mutt, Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swami, and a few other religious heads. He inaugurated Bhojana Shala at the mutt and then had dinner. He left the mutt at 7.40 p.m. to catch a flight to Lucknow.

Security had been beefed up with police stopping all vehicles from entering the Kadri Park, which is near Jogi Mutt. Only few persons holding passes were allowed entry to the mutt.