University ranking

Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been ranked in the band of 451-500 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2020.
The university participated in the QS Asia Rankings for the first time this year. The annual rankings are released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd., a release from the university said on Wednesday.
These rankings are based on parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, staff with PhD, research papers, citations, international faculty, students and student exchange programmes, the release said.
