Udupi district reports 62 neonatal, four maternal deaths in 10 months

March 05, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi district reported 62 neonatal and four maternal deaths in the first 10 months of this financial year, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The deaths were reported out of 11,136 deliveries which took place in the district from April 2022 to January 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao who spoke at a meeting of different committees of the department a day ago asked the doctors in both the government and private hospitals to make all efforts to bring down both the mortality rates to zero. Mr. Rao asked the doctors to take this up on priority.

The DC said that the mother card issued to pregnant women should mention every detail, including the date of monthly testing, the medicines and vaccines to be taken. During the monthly check-up, doctors should examine and provide medicines to ailments including heart-related issues and diabetes.

Mr. Rao said that the Health Department in the monthly meetings of the department should have a separate discussion on the verification of mother’s cards. Concerned doctors should check the cards. He instructed all doctors in Udupi district to organize a workshop by experts on the precautionary measures to be taken to reduce maternal and infant mortality.