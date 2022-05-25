Udupi CMC office to be housed in new commercial complex building, says MLA

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said on Tuesday that the new office of the Udupi City Municipality will be housed in a commercial complex to be built by the government for the municipality in the heart of Udupi.

Speaking at the monthly general body meeting of the Udupi City Municipal Council he said that the complex will be built at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore at the same place where the old taluk office building is located. The complex will have about 70,000 sq.ft. Area. Bids have been invited to demolish the old building.

Some members in the council alleged that the municipality is yet to gear up to face the monsoon as some drains are yet to be cleaned.

A member pointed out at the delay in issuing licence for building houses even after filing on-line application.

The member Vijay Kodavoor said that the Indrani rivulet had many wooden logs. They should be removed for the smooth flow of flood water during monsoon, he said.

The president of the municipal council Sumithra Nayak presided over.