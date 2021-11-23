Udupi City Municipal Council manager dead

A manager with the Udupi City Municipal Council Venkataramanaiah (49), who was being treated in a hospital for injuries he suffered in a road accident in Udupi on Sunday, passed away on Monday.

He was a resident of Kunjibettu in Udupi. He was critically injured when a car, according to the police, hit him while he was waiting to cross the divider near Kunjibettu in the afternoon on Sunday.

Prathima, wife of the deceased, in a complaint filed with Udupi Traffic Police Station, stated that the car coming from Manipal towards Udupi hit her husband injuring him grievously, due to the negligence of the car driver.

Udupi Traffic Police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of Indian Penal Code.