Two workers die in landslip in Puttur

Two labourers who were working on for a poultry waste disposal pit died after mounds of soil fell on them due to a landslip from an adjacent area in Kadammaje, Puttur taluk, on Thursday.
The police gave the names of the deceased as Ravi, 24, and Babu, 34, residents of Panaje village. A man, Abdullah, had employed them to fix cement pipes on the concrete slab of the pit. When the victims were on their job, a huge mound of earth caved in and they fell into the pit.
Both were removed and rushed to the Puttur Government hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said. The Puttur Rural police have registered a case against Abdullah for employing without taking any safety measures thereby causing death due to negligence (Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code) and are investigating.
